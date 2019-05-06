RACINE — Hot Shop Glass and Racine Art Museum (RAM) will join in partnership for an intimate tour of the "Raise Your Glass (Goblets)" exhibition in RAM’s Windows on Fifth Gallery, 441 Main St., at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18.
Following the museum guided tour, guests will be treated to a glass goblet making demonstration in the studio at Hot Shop Glass, 239 Wisconsin Ave., with award winning, Italian-trained glass artist Mathew Urban. A wine and cheese reception with the artist will follow, including a trunk show of his latest work. The schedule of events:
- 4-5 p.m. — RAM guided tour of the exhibit
- 5:30-6:30 p.m. — Demonstration with Matthew Urban at Hot Shop Glass
- 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Artist reception at Hot Shop Glass
RAM exhibit
Open through July 21, "Raise Your Glass (Goblets): Recent Acquisitions from Alan and Barbara Boroff and the Kohler Foundation, Inc." debuts more than 100 glass goblets. This RAM Windows on Fifth Gallery exhibition offers examples by a wide range of contemporary glass artists — those that focus on creating glass vessels specifically and those who typically use glass in their work in other ways but have tried their hand at the goblet form. Artists whose works are featured include Lucio Bubacco, Fritz Dreisbach, Shane Fero, Katherine Gray, Richard Jolley, James Minson, Michael J. Schunke and Charles Savoie.
Hot Shop Glass
Located in a old cream brick building just west of Downtown Racine’s Main Street, Hot Shop Glass blends a working glass blowing studio with a gallery of glass art. Owners Amanda Cosgrove Paffrath and Daniel Sviland have more than 50 years of combined experience working with this illustrious medium.
For this special event, Urban will demonstrate the making of a Venetian style blown glass goblet with the team at Hot Shop Glass. He has studied and taught in many of the most prestigious glass programs in the world including The Corning Museum of Glass, Penland School of Craft, and Pilchuck and Murano Italy with numerous glass masters including Maestro Gianni Toso.
Tickets cost $30 and include full museum access. Guests are invited to come early to enjoy the current exhibitions. For tickets, go to www.ramart.org.
