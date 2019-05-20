Try 3 months for $3

YORKVILLE — Hot Rods & Hogs for Heroes will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave.

The event for ages 18 and older features a car and bike show, raffles and vendors. Car and bike registration is from 2 to 4 p.m. Judging for Best in Show and People's Choice takes place at 6 p.m.

Live rock music will be provided by Krank Daddies of Chicago and Three Left of southeast Wisconsin.

American Vengeance Tattoo Co. will be on site with a mobile tattoo shop and there will be a bikini bike wash with Stino from 95.1 WIIL Rock. Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin will have a tiny home they build for homeless vets on site.

Tickets cost $10 in advance at Route 20, $12 at the door. A portion of the proceeds will go to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments