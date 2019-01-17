BURLINGTON — Snow falls, cold winds blow and families huddle together in front of the fire indoors. This pretty much sums up winter in Wisconsin for a lot of people. If you aren’t snowmobiling, skiing or ice fishing it sometimes feels like there isn’t anything else going on, but the residents of the City of Burlington aim to change that.
One January weekend, the Downtown and parks of Burlington virtually turn into a kaleidoscope of activity when Hot ChocolateFest is held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 19-20. Burlington will transform from just another winter Wisconsin town to a destination for families from all around the area. Hot ChocolateFest is a free event, geared towards families. With everything from an Artisan Craft Faire to a snowman decorating contest, there really is something for all members of the family to do.
Unseasonably warm temperatures have led to a restructuring of the event necessitated by a lack of ice on Echo Lake. This year the events have all been shifted to Saturday and Sunday downtown in Wehmhoff Square, Washington and Pine streets. Don’t worry though Hot Chocolate Fest still has plenty to offer, even more than in past years.
Saturday morning kicks off with a hot chocolate contest between the local businesses Downtown from 9 a.m. to noon. At 10 a.m., there is also a snowman decorating contest at 10 a.m. (no snow required) and a free showing of the movie “Frozen” at the Plaza Theater.
New this year, Saturday will also feature a Winter Artisan Faire at Mercantile Hall, 425 N. Pine St. The Winter Artisan Faire is a one-day, curated indoor market with a focus on all things vintage, antique, reclaimed, repurposed, upcycled and handmade. There is no admission fee.
Children can come “break the ice” with a chance to win prizes in the new free Kids Fisheree. They can pull a line out of a warm winter pond for the chance to win one of three levels of prizes. Prizes include all kinds of toys, giant sloth stuffed animals, Nesquik, all sorts of other goodies, and several golden ticket items. Those who are fortunate enough to draw a golden ticket can come back down at the end of the afternoon to win a golden ticket prizes, which include a family pass to the Burlington Aquatic Center, A Peg Perego John Deere Ride-On Tractor, a Day in Burlington package with dinner, movie passes for four, a night’s stay at the Hampton, a skate package and several others. Everyone leaves with a prize.
A Pick Up Broomball Tournament for children of all ages will be held in a rink set up in the parking lot at Kane and Washington streets. People can register in advance or on the day of the tournament.
After lunch, visitors can head back out to some local restaurants to sample their finest chili in the Chili Contest. Visitors can also enjoy other food options, music, a free hot chocolate toppings bar, life-size yard games, a soup tent on Perkins Boulevard, bonfires and s’mores.
Not a fan of the cold? Explore some of the local churches or the senior center for activities. A scavenger hunt and youth activities will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Cross Lutheran Church, 126 Chapel Terrace. Bingo can be played from 1 to 3 p.m. at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 216 E. Chandler Blvd. Cards and board games can be played from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St. A Sock Hop will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Burlington Senior Center. Several local establishments will host live music on Saturday night.
Sunday events
Hot Chocolate Fest wraps up on Sunday morning. For the runners out there, the weekend concludes with the Cabin Fever 5K run at 9 a.m. at Wehmhoff-Jucker Park. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave.
For the non-runners out there, the weekend concludes with a Pancake and Omelet Breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at Veterans Terrace. The cost is $10. Proceeds from the breakfast will be used for renovations to Santa’s Chalet.
