RACINE — The Centennial Celebration for historic Horlick Athletic Field, 1648 N. Memorial Drive, will be held from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
The ladies of the World War II Girls Baseball Living History League plan to play a game at the field at 1 p.m. to honor the All-American Girls Baseball League, in which the Racine Belles competed.
The Racine Raiders will be selling raffle tickets, and one of the items being raffled is a one-of-a-kind print by American artist Paine Proffitt.
Gates open at 11 a.m. and activities include Angels Youth Football games, a rock climbing wall, football toss challenge and informational tents.
"A League of Their Own," a 1992 American sports comedy-drama film that tells a fictionalized account of the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, will be shown at dusk at approximately 6:30 p.m. Directed by Penny Marshall, the film stars Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell and Lori Petty.
Concessions will be available.
