BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Home and Garden Show and Chocolate Extravaganza will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway.
The show will feature more than 100 exhibitors showcasing their products and services and is designed for homeowners in all stages of remodeling, landscaping and decorating their homes. The exhibit area will showcase a large variety of products and services including indoor and outdoor living, camping solutions, home entertainment, roofing and structural, heating and cooling, plumbing, contractors and remodelers, landscaping, kitchen and bath, painting, doors and windows and financial information.
Seminars
These seminars will be presented in the auditorium:
- “Growing Together/Companion Planning” by master gardener Mike Wagner, 10 a.m.
- “Mortgages and Reverse Mortgages” by Wintrust Mortgage, 11 a.m.
- “Hip and Healthy Houseplants” by Burlington Garden Center, 2 p.m.
The Expert Corner will allow vendors a 30-minute commercial to show off their specialties. The schedule:
- “Positive Plants for Pollinators” by Burlington Garden Center, 10 a.m.
- “Downsizing Wisely” by Justin Mueller at Re-Max Premier, 11 a.m.
- “Responsible Funeral Planning: Know your Rights” by Miller Reesman Funeral Home, 1 p.m.
Chocolate Extravaganza
The Chocolate Extravaganza will feature an amateur bake-off with competitors coming from all over southeastern Wisconsin. Entries will be accepted on the day of the event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. or people can register in advance at the Burlington Area Chamber office until 2 p.m. Friday.
Categories include cakes, cupcake and pies; brownies and bars; cookies; breads and muffins; and anything goes chocolate, chocolate, chocolate. Entry fees per person are $5 for adults (16 and older) and $2 for children. There is no fee for advance registration. The recipe must accompany each entry. Judging begins at 10:30 a.m. After judging is complete, samples will be available.
A cake walk will be held with cakes up for bid.
Cupcake Wars will begin after the Chocolate Extravaganza judging. Celebrities will be battling for bragging rights for the whole year.
Admission
Admission is $2. There is no charge for ages 15 and younger. For a free coupon, go to www.burlingtonchamber.org.
