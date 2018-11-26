KENOSHA — More than 130 vendors will feature art, craft and specialty products at the 11th annual Holiday Gifting Art and Craft Show fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Gateway Technical College, 3520-30th Ave. There is no admission fee.
The show features holiday decor, photography, paintings, jewelry, pottery, felted wool items, crafts, children’s clothing, doll clothing, tasty treats and home and yard art.
Event-goers can also visit Santa Claus and enjoy food truck selections at Santa’s Diner and Rest Stop. Raffles of vendor-donated items will also be held.
The fair will fill the majority of the main academic complex including the Technical, Science, Service and Academic Building corridors. These buildings are located on the southeastern end of the campus on 30th Avenue.
The event is a fundraiser for the Gateway Association for Career and Technical Education. This professional organization donates the majority of its booth sales to benefit Gateway students with student emergency funding and by sponsoring a scholarship.
