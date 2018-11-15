Music and other forms of entertainment have long brought joy to the holiday season. And that tradition continues this year as performing groups throughout Racine County and beyond offer a variety of seasonal performances starting this month and running through December.
Everything from traditional carols to dancing sugarplum fairies can be found on nearby stages, with prices ranging from free to affordable. The following are some of the area’s holiday entertainment offerings, for your consideration:
Christmas at the Mansions
Nov. 21-Dec. 19, Dec. 8 — Tour of three mansions — Racine Masonic Center, 1012 Main St.; Christmas House, 116 10th St.; Lochnaiar Inn, 1121 Lake Ave. 6-9 p.m. Wed., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 8. Raffle, baked goods, food trucks and lights in the park. Fundraiser for Shriner's Hospital, Safe Haven, and Faith, Hope & Love.
"HIP Devotions" Concert
Nov. 25 — Siena Center, 5635 Erie St., Caledonia. 6 p.m. $10 adults, $8 seniors, $5 students. Featuring the MJO Brothers and The Sisters of the Sienna Choir in celebration concert of the release of their CD, "HIP Devotions." Featuring an evening of traditional jazz with a devotional feel and traditional hymns with a jazz flavor. For tickets, go to www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3623553 or www.mjojazz.com. Fundraiser for the musical mission of the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra.
"Lessons and Carols"
Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 —Featuring the Choral Arts Society as they tell the Christmas story through ancient readings and evocative music. Honors the 100th anniversary of "The Service of Nine Lessons and Carols" and celebrates the 200th anniversary of the composition of "Silent Night." Nicholas Barootian, baritone, is guest soloist. 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 305 S. First St., Waterford; 3 p.m. Dec. 2 at Siena Center, 5635 Erie St., Caledonia. Advance tickets, $15, $12 seniors, tickets $2 more at the door; $5 students. Go to www.choralartsonline.org.
High Renaissance Feast
Dec. 1-2, 7-8 — Presented by Horlick High School vocal music students. 6 p.m. Dec. 1, 7 & 8; 4 p.m. Dec. 2. $40. DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., Racine. Featuring dinner, original student-penned drama, a concert of Renaissance choral selections and orchestral music, historic costumes, acrobatics and swordplay. Proceeds from the feast are reinvested in Madrigal costumes, instruments, music and decorations as well as funding for student scholarships. Go to http://horlickchoirs.org/madrigal_tickets18.htm.
UW-Parkside Choral Concert
Dec. 1-2 — UW-Parkside Frances Bedford Concert Hall, 900 Wood Road, Somers. 7 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun. $10, $5 students. UW-Parkside Choirs joined by Racine's Our Musical Life Youth Choir, Heritage Chorale of Milwaukee and St. Paul Baptist Church Word in Motion Dancers present Glenn Burleigh’s Kwanzaa piece, "Nguzo Saba Suite."
Nativity
Dec. 1-29 — Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. Featuring 40-foot Nativity with lights and Christmas music. Presented by the Christmas Coalition.
Holiday Band Concert
Dec. 3 — Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. 7 p.m. Free. Featuring high school instrumentalists.
A Christmas Carol: The Musical
Dec. 7-16 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 7 p.m. Fri., 2 & 7 p.m. Sat., 2 pm. Sun. $20, $18 seniors 62 and older, $15 students 21 and younger. Ebenezer Scrooge returns to tell the story of redemption and hope. Go to www.RacineTheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
Holiday Pops Concert
Dec. 7 — Featuring the Racine Symphony Orchestra. 7 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.). Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., Racine. $25, free students 20 and younger; $35 for table seat; $260 table of eight; $325 table of 10. Table seat sales close in late November or until sold out. Concert of new and old holiday favorites. Choral arts students from Park High School and The Prairie School will perform alongside the RSO for several works. Food from O & H Danish Bakery is available for pre-order or purchase on-site. Go to www.racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.
Live Nativity
Dec. 7-8 — OakVue Farm, 14700 104th St., Bristol. 7:45 p.m. Fri., 3:30 & 6:30 p.m. Sat. Free. Cookies, cocoa and cider will be served.
"Bethlehem's Tower" Christmas Musical
Dec. 7-9 — Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road, Racine. 7 p.m. Fri., 6 p.m. Sat., 4 p.m Sun. Free. Featuring the singing Christmas tree and Christmas musical, "Bethlehem's Tower."
“A Charlie Brown Christmas”
Dec. 7-16 — Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St., Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. Fri., 3 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun. $10. Featuring the Lakeside Players. Go to www.rhodecenter.org.
"An Elvis Gospel Christmas" Dinner Show
Dec. 8 — Featuring Elvis entertainer John Van Thiel. 6 p.m. $45. Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, Racine. Tickets must be reserved by Dec. 5. Go to www.elvoicepresley.com or call 262-676-269
Belle Ensemble Christmas with Charles Dickens
Dec. 8-9 — Featuring one of Victorian England's most colorful personalities, and the Christmas music of his favorite composers. The program includes music by Felix Mendelssohn and Sir Arthur Sullivan, 19th-century English carols including audience sing-alongs and a few modern takes on old classics. Program is hosted by a Dickens impersonator. Presented by the Belle Ensemble. 7 p.m. Sat. at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine; 3 p.m. Sun. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 5900 Seventh Ave., Kenosha. $15, free children and students with ID. For tickets, go to www.belleensemble.org or call 262-902-2624.
"Love Came Down at Christmas"
Dec. 9 — Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant. 8:30 and 11 a.m. services. Featuring the Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church Senior Choir. A cantata accompanied by chamber orchestra.
Christmas Concert
Dec. 9 — Ministries at North Pointe, 3825 Erie St., Racine. 10:45 a.m.-noon. Free. Featuring the Case Master Singers in a concert of holiday favorites. Eucharist celebrated after the concert.
Christmas Concert
Dec. 9 — St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St., Racine. 7 p.m. Donations accepted for St. John's music program. Featuring the Senior, Children’s and Handbell choirs. Pre-concert preludial music at 6:45 p.m. will feature selections performed by guest organist, Frederik M. Bach. Choirs will join to present several carol arrangements by Arthur Preuss Sr. and F. Melius Christiansen’s arrangement of “Beautiful Savior.” “And the Glory of the Lord” by Handel is final song by the Senior Choir. Reception follows concert.
A Brass Christmas
Dec. 12 & 19 — Belle City Brassworks brass band in a program of brass and vocal music with a mix of popular and traditional Christmas favorites. Grand finale sing-along of Christmas favorites with full brass band and vocal accompaniment. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., Racine, featuring the Holy Communion Hand Bell Choir; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., Racine, featuring the Sacred Heart Vocal Ensemble and Hand Bell Choir. Free; donations accepted.
Holiday Instrumental Concert
Dec. 13 — Horlick High School J.L. Mooney Theater, 2119 Rapids Drive, Racine. 7:30 p.m. $5, $3 seniors and children. Featuring the Concert Band, Orchestra, Symphonic Band and Symphony Orchestra.
Music & More Holiday Sing-Along
Dec. 14 — First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. 7 p.m. Free; donations accepted for regional Presbytery Mission Fund and three Music & More youth music scholarships. Performing will be song leader Mark Paffrath, Brett Lipshutz (flute and penny whistle), Randy Gosa (guitar), Ben Nelson (piano) and Choral Arts & First Presbyterian backup singers. Handcrafted pre-boxed Christmas cookies will be sold.
Christmas Concert
Dec. 14 — "Silent Night." 7 p.m. Freewill offering. Shoreland Lutheran High School gym, 9026 12th St., Somers. Shoreland's choirs, orchestra, hand bells and concert band will present a worshipful prelude to the Christmas season by commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Franz Gruber hymn, "Silent Night."
"The Story of the Nutcracker"
Dec. 15-16 — Featuring the Studio of Classical Dance Arts. 1:30 & 7 p.m. Sat., 1:30 p.m. Sun. $15, $8 children ages 12 and younger. University of Wisconsin-Parkside Main Stage Theater, 900 Wood Road, Somers. Go to www.classicaldancearts.com for tickets.
Christmas Cantata & Eucharist
Dec. 16 — Ministries at North Pointe, 3825 Erie St., Racine. United Lutheran Church Choir & Bell Choir presents "Behold, A Savior," at the 10:45 a.m. liturgy. Eucharist will be celebrated. This Christmas cantata weaves traditional scripture, contemporary drama, carols and original songs in a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Toys and monetary donations will be accepted for local families in need.
Holiday Choir Concert
Dec. 17 — Burlington High School auditorium, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. 7 p.m. Free. Featuring the Burlington High School Choir in concert of holiday music.
A Very Merry Guild Christmas
Dec. 22 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 2 & 7 p.m. $15, $13 seniors 62 and older and students 21 and younger. Old songs along with some new favorites will be performed by Signature Spotlight musicians and performers. Go to www.racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
