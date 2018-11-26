RACINE — An exhibit featuring old Racine circus posters will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Spirit of Racine Entrepreneur Exhibit at Racine Business Center, 1405 16th St.
It is part of the 16th Street Studios 23rd annual studio open house. There is no admission fee.
Some circus posters date back to the 1930s and were held at locations no longer in existence.
The museum highlights companies that manufactured products in the nation's first business incubator, such as Modine, Webster Electric, Wheary Luggage and others. Items on display include an 1880s sleigh, and old doctor's buggy (both made by the Racine Wagon and Carriage Co.), old Racine-made phonographs and other products.
Visitors will be able to view Racine maps dating back to the 1850s, as well as old Racine phone books. Other Racine memorabilia will also be on display.
