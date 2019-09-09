STURTEVANT — The family and friends of Officer John Hetland will host a fundraiser from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave.
On June 17, Hetland was at Teezers Bar in Racine when an armed robbery occurred. He was shot and killed trying to stop the robbery. Hetland, a Racine police officer, was off duty but lived up to his oath as an officer and risked his life to save others. He was the first officer of the Racine Police Department to lose his life in the last 40 years.
The fundraiser will include music by Brian Daniels, Atomik Punk, Road Crew and Identity Crisis. There will also be a pig and corn roast, cookout food, a live auction, horseshoes, bag tournament, bounce house, 50/50 raffle, basket raffle and meat raffle. Fireworks will be part of the evening.
Hetland, also known as "Johnny Cop" by his Hiawatha friends, resided in Sturtevant and was a devoted father to his two children, Hunter, 15, and Brooke, 8. He was a Park High School alumni where he was a star athlete. After a sports related injury, Hetland changed his dream to becoming a police officer and serving the community. He was a police officer for 24 years and planned to retire in December of this year to spend more time with his family.
Donations will be accepted at the fundraiser and proceeds will go to Hetland's children.
