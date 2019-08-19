If You Go

WHAT: Heritage Walking Tours

WHEN: Saturdays, June 8-Sept. 7, 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m.

WHERE: Tours begin at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., and continue through Downtown Racine.

COST: $10, participants must be at least 12 years old

RSVP: Register at least 48 hours in advance; go to www.racineheritagemueum.org