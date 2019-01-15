Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The seventh annual Heritage Ball is scheduled to be held from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

This black-tie affair presented by the Heritage Committee of Racine features dinner and DJ entertainment.

Tickets cost $50. For tickets, call Al Johnson, 262-497-1650; Ernest Ni’A, 262-994-3717, or Jonquil Jones, 262-721-8871; or email jonquil14@gmail.com or tamiam22@yahoo.com.

