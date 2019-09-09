{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — Milaeger’s, 4838 Douglas Ave., will attempt to break the record for the world's largest bloody Mary toast at noon Sunday, Sept. 15, at its Great Lakes Farmers Market.

The record is currently 2,457 toasts and the goal is 2,800 Sunday. Those attending ages 21 and older will receive a free bloody Mary and beer chaser for the toast. Virgin Marys are also available. People should arrive between 10 and 11:30 a.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Live music will be provided by Mean Jake from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A shuttle will be available from the Kmart parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments