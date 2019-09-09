CALEDONIA — Milaeger’s, 4838 Douglas Ave., will attempt to break the record for the world's largest bloody Mary toast at noon Sunday, Sept. 15, at its Great Lakes Farmers Market.
The record is currently 2,457 toasts and the goal is 2,800 Sunday. Those attending ages 21 and older will receive a free bloody Mary and beer chaser for the toast. Virgin Marys are also available. People should arrive between 10 and 11:30 a.m.
Live music will be provided by Mean Jake from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A shuttle will be available from the Kmart parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
