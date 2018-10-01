BURLINGTON — The Haylofters will present the comedy, "Noises Off," Oct. 11-21 at Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St.
“Noises Off” takes a fond look at the follies of theater folk whose egos, memory loss and passionate affairs turn every performance into a high-risk adventure. This play-within-a-play captures a touring theater troupe’s production of "Nothing On" in three stages: Dress rehearsal, the opening performance and a performance towards the end of a debilitating run. The audience sees the inner workings behind the scenes. There are flubbed lines and missed cues in the dress rehearsal and mounting friction between cast members.
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $13 for the Oct. 11 performance and $15 for all other shows. For tickets, go to www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3615594. Tickets are also available at the Coffee House on Chestnut and Pine.
