BURLINGTON — The Haylofters will present "Nevermore — The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe" Oct. 10-13 and 17-20 at Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St.
This unique and wildly theatrical musical combines haunting music and poetic storytelling to chronicle the fascinating life of iconic American writer Edgar Allan Poe. Poe struggles with tragedy and addiction, poverty and loss, yet produces some of the world's most original, visionary and enduring literature before dying in unexplained circumstances at the age of 40. "Nevermore" explores the events that shape Poe's character and career, blurring the line between fact and fiction — after all, as Poe himself writes, "All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream."
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $18 and are available The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, go to thehaylofters.com or call 262-763-9873.
