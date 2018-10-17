Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will host a Make a Difference Day Halloween Haunted House for youth in grades kindergarten through eight from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Lakeview Community Center, 201 Gould St.

While there is no admission fee to the event, a donation of a nonperishable food item is requested. Food collected will be donated to a local food bank as part of Make a Difference Day.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments