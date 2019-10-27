{{featured_button_text}}
Abandoned Haunted House now open (copy)

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Abandoned Haunted House Complex, 2825 S. East Frontage Road, is now open for the 2019 season with its two major indoor attractions — Ambush Haunted House and Hysteria Haunted House — and its outdoor Stalker Haunted Cornfield.

Scares continue from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, and from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2. Blackout Night is Nov. 2.

The Ambush Haunted House is an intense startle-scare haunted house with loud noises, actors popping out of unexpected places, bright lighting effects and engulfing scene effects.

The Hysteria Haunted House is a haunted house that focuses interactions on a person’s senses and mind. Visual and audible scares are interspersed in this environment, as well as confusion, misdirection and illusions. Lighting effects, sounds and actor interactions will keep visitors on their toes.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

The Stalker Haunted Corn Field is an interactive startle-scare haunted walking experience that allows a person’s mind to play tricks on them as they are engulfed in the corn field. Characters will be lurking throughout the shacks and corn.

New in 2019 is Abandoned Axe Throwing.

Tickets cost $25 and include the Ambush Haunted House and Hysteria Haunted House. The cost is $15 for the Stalker Haunted Cornfield. The cost for all three is $30. The cost for all three and the Abandoned Axe Throwing is $35. An optional QuickPass Haunt Entry costs $10.

For more information, call the Abandoned Haunted House Complex at 262-886-1182 or go to abandonedhauntedhouse.com, where tickets can be bought online.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments