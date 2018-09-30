MOUNT PLEASANT — The Abandoned Haunted House Complex, 2825 S. East Frontage Road, is now open for the 2018 season with its two major indoor attractions — Ambush Haunted House and Hysteria Haunted House — and its outdoor Stalker Haunted Cornfield.
The Ambush Haunted House is an intense startle-scare haunted house with loud noises, actors popping out of unexpected places, bright lighting effects and engulfing scene effects.
The Hysteria Haunted House is a haunted house that focuses interactions on a person’s senses and mind. Visual and audible scares are interspersed in this environment, as well as confusion, misdirection and illusions. Lighting effects, sounds and actor interactions will keep visitors on their toes.
The Stalker Haunted Corn Field is an interactive startle-scare haunted walking experience that allows a person’s mind to play tricks on them as they are engulfed in the corn field. Characters will be lurking throughout the shacks and corn.
Hours are 7 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights through Nov. 3, and from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 21 and 28. Tickets cost $25 and include the Ambush Haunted House and Hysteria Haunted House. The cost is $15 for the Stalker Haunted Cornfield. The cost for all three is $30. An optional QuickPass Haunt Entry costs $10.
For more information, call the Abandoned Haunted House Complex at 262-886-1182 or go to www.abandonedhauntedhouse.com, where tickets can be bought online.
