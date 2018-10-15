Try 1 month for 99¢

BURLINGTON — The 10th annual Boy Scout Haunted Hayride will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 19-20 and 27-28, at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta, 3363 Dyer Lake Road (Highway P just north of Highway 50).

Each weekend is unique as different Boy Scout Troops camping there for the weekend fulfill the role of "haunting."

Guests arrive at the front of the camp and check-in or purchase tickets. They are then loaded onto hay wagons for a haunting experience through camp. There is a stop at the dining hall for concessions.

Tickets cost $5 in advance and $7 at the door. To order advance tickets, call the Kenosha Boy Scout office at 262-632-1655, ext. 1111. Mention code "spooky."

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys hanging out with her daughter, gaming on her XBOX One, comic books and heavy metal music.

