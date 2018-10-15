BURLINGTON — The 10th annual Boy Scout Haunted Hayride will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 19-20 and 27-28, at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta, 3363 Dyer Lake Road (Highway P just north of Highway 50).
Each weekend is unique as different Boy Scout Troops camping there for the weekend fulfill the role of "haunting."
Guests arrive at the front of the camp and check-in or purchase tickets. They are then loaded onto hay wagons for a haunting experience through camp. There is a stop at the dining hall for concessions.
Tickets cost $5 in advance and $7 at the door. To order advance tickets, call the Kenosha Boy Scout office at 262-632-1655, ext. 1111. Mention code "spooky."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.