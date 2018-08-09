KENOSHA — The HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival, one of Kenosha’s most festive lakefront music events, returns with two powerful iconic groups. The jazz headliner is the Lao Tizer Band and the blues headliner is Chicago’s very own top guitarist, Wayne Baker Brooks, son of the late blues master Lonnie Brooks.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 18, at Celebration Place at HarborPark, 5501 Ring Road. Gates open at 12:45 p.m. The festival kicks off at 1:15 p.m. with the popular Cooking Studio, an interactive chef demonstration that allows the gourmet foodie and aspiring cooks to learn the tricks of the trade in a mock kitchen environment.
This culinary class will showcase a variety of summer recipes by Hans Cys, executive chef partner of the Capital Grille Milwaukee as he prepares summer recipes highlighted by lobster crab cakes. Aurora Health Care Wellness Services will present nutritional cooking tips and ideas for healthy seafood options. A registered dietician will be on hand to answer questions about nutrition, food preparation techniques and dietary tips for creating seafood cuisine.
The music
The Lao Tizer Band will electrify the audience with their high-octane blend of pop-rock, world beat and contemporary jazz genres.
The evolution of the Lao Tizer Band is revealed joyously in “Songs from the Swinghouse.” Now incorporating a vocalist into the recording and touring band, the road ahead is enthralling to the group’s founder. Lao Tizer hails from Boulder, Colo., with a career that now spans nine albums over nearly a quarter of a century. Tizer is the son of hippies with a Russian-Jewish background, and the mix of that ethnic family heritage, parental new age influence and growing up with the sights and sounds of ’80s and ’90s pop culture (alongside the music of the ’60s and ’70s he heard from his parents) have brought him to a place in his artistic life where he was ready to embrace a wider range of influences and stretch himself and his players to pull off such an ambitious project. For more, go to www.laotizer.com.
Wayne Baker Brooks is considered one of today’s top guitarists whose signature style combines powerful vocals with liquid fire guitar playing that honors his rich blues heritage, yet effortlessly expands the boundaries of the genre. He was born and raised in Chicago amongst the most prolific blues legends and blues masters in the world. Brooks was a regular visitor to historic places and other blues landmarks at which he witnessed many live performances by blues stars like Buddy Guy Jr., Luther Allison, KoKo Taylor, Muddy Waters and of course his father, the ultimate blues master Lonnie Brooks. He soon joined his father’s band as his guitarist, and then formed the Wayne Baker Brooks Band. For more, go to www.waynebakerbrooks.com.
Returning to the festival for another appearance is Nabori Salsa, the powerful Milwaukee/Chicago based salsa band. Since 2006, Naborí has remained true to its original mission: to create and perform original salsa in the tradition of the salsa explosion of the 1970s. For more, go to www.naborisalsa.com.
Making their first appearance to Kenosha is Keelan Jones and the Urban Soul, a Waukegan-based rhythm and blues group. After Jones’ mother invested early in a snare drum, he aggressively studied the technique of playing drums and after picking up the sticks, never stopped. At age 11, he learned how to play the bass guitar and began to perform at various festivals, plays and television programs. Jones’ greatest influences are Buddy Rich, Derico Watson, LaDell Adams, Dennis Chambers and Will Kennedy just to name a few. Urban Soul with their rare independent soul jazz sounds continues to attract fans because of their extraordinary blend of music genres.
Patrons will be able to purchase raffle tickets and participate in the silent auction and wine pull raffle, giving supporters the opportunity of winning top-quality bottles of wines.
Festival organizers will no longer allow patrons to bring in their own alcoholic beverages — including bottles of wine. The policy change reflects long-standing state laws.
Tickets
General admission lawn seats are $25 in advance and $35 at the gate. The Texas Roadhouse VIP tickets are $85 (includes concert ticket, food, complimentary beer and wine). Tickets are on sale in Kenosha at Tenuta’s, Andrea’s and the Kenosha Community Foundation office, or go to www.mahonefund.org to receive a $5 online discount.
Festival proceeds benefit the Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Fund and its efforts to provide education opportunities to local students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.