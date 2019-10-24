Halloween Happenings

Whether you like to dress up for a costume party, go to a haunted house or go on a Halloween run/walk, Racine County and the area offer a variety of activities to celebrate Halloween. Here’s a list of some options for spooky fun for children and adults:
Jamestown Lights
Oct. 24-31 — Halloween light show at 6509 Williamsburg Way, Caledonia (one block east of highways 38 and K roundabout). Dusk-10 p.m. Free. Tune radio to 97.7 FM.
Pumpkin Carving Contest
Oct. 24-30, 31 — Baristas will compete for best carved pumpkin. Customers vote Oct. 24-30. Winner announced on Oct. 31. Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse, 2825 4 ½ Mile Road, Caledonia.
‘Halloween’ Film Showing
Oct. 24-26 — Marcus Renaissance Cinema, 10411 Washington Ave., Sturtevant. 10 p.m. $6. Showing of 1978 “Halloween” film. Go to www.marcustheatres.com for tickets.
Halloween Haunted House
Oct. 25 — Presented by Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine. 2-4 p.m Free. For youth in grades K-8. Nonperishable food items will be collected for a local food bank as part of Make a Difference Day.
Fridayween
Oct. 25 — Brat Stop, 12304 75th St., Kenosha. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Only ages 21 and older after 9 p.m. Musical festival with more than 15 musical acts on four stages at 8 p.m., costume contest, artists, vendors, tarot. The WIM Witches Dance returns. Costumes are encouraged but not required.
Halloween Party
Oct. 25 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 8 p.m.-midnight. No cover. Live music by Duosonic and costume contest.
Root River Rollers Fundraiser/Recruitment Drive Halloween Party
Oct. 25 — McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 8 p.m. $5 or $10 which includes beer while supplies last. DJ Meg will spin music and host karaoke, costume contest, bake sale, food truck and Roller Girl kissing booth.
Ghost Hunting II
Oct. 25 — Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave., Kenosha. 9-11 p.m. $20. For ages 18 and older. Hear spooky stories of strange happenings in the historic building, explore possible evidence of the paranormal captured by real life ghost hunters and investigate the museum. Go to museums.kenosha.org.
Abandoned Haunted House Complex
Oct. 25-27, 31, Nov. 1-2 — Abandoned Haunted House Complex, 2825 S. East Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant. 6:30-11:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 27 and 31. Stalker Haunted Cornfield, $15; Ambush Haunted House and Hysteria Haunted House, $25; all three, $30. QuickPass Haunt Entry (optional), $10. Go to http://abandonedhauntedhouse.com or call 262-886-1182.
Halloween Shoot
Oct. 25-26 — Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road, Yorkville (no crossbows). 6-10 p.m. Friday has indoor haunted 3D range. Saturday is Family Night with indoor haunted 3D range, games and candy for children in costume. Food and beverages available.
Haunted Hayride
Oct. 25-26 — Presented by Three Harbors Council Boy Scouts of America at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta, 3363 Dyer Lake Road, Wheatland. 7-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $5 in advance, $7 at the door, free ages 2 and younger. Hayride through camp with spooky display areas, stop at dining hall for concessions, haunted fort to tour. Advance Tickets must be ordered no later than the Thursday in advance. Email Gina Hannemann at gina.hannemann@scouting.org or call 262-632-1655, ext. 1111.
Boo at the Zoo
Oct. 26 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free with zoo admission: $8, $7 seniors 62 and older, $6 ages 15 and younger, $4 military with ID, free ages 2 and younger. Trick-or-treating throughout zoo, trick-or-treat “knock-knock” doors, create your own edible snacktivity, make spooky crafts, meet animals and enjoy haunted surprises.
Truck or Treat
Oct. 26 — Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Genoa City. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Trick-or-treat from car trunks, costume contest, games, crafts, free hot dog lunch.
Fall Festival
Oct. 26 — Immanuel Baptist Church, 1400 Warwick Way, Mount Pleasant. 3-6 p.m. Free. Trick-or-treat, carnival games, face painting and food.
Halloween Celebration
Oct. 26 — 7 Mile Fair, 2720 W. Seven Mile Road, Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $2, $1 seniors, free ages 11 and younger with paid admission. Featuring face painting, trick-or-treat, children’s coloring contest, pumpkin giveaway while supplies last. Costume contest with judging at these times: Vendors 13 and older, 1 p.m.; vendor’s children 12 and younger, 1:15 p.m.; ages 13 and older, 1:30 p.m.; ages 12 and younger, 1:45 p.m. Prizes in “echo dollars” to use at the fair are: First place, $300; second place, $200; third place, $100.
Trunk or Treat
Oct. 26 — Christ Church United Methodist north parking lot, 5109 Washington Ave., Racine. 1-3 p.m. Free. Trick-or-treating from car trunks. Cookie decorating and apple cider in church fellowship hall.
Spooky City
Oct. 26 — Downtown Burlington. 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Trick-or-treating at Downtown businesses (11 a.m.-noon). Kickoff party at 9:30 a.m. at Greenwoods Bank, free tractor hayrides that circle the downtown area beginning at 10 a.m., Costume Parade at 10:30 a.m. at Wehmhoff Square, street entertainment, family movie at Plaza Theater, Facebook photo contest.
Ghost and Goblin Walk
Oct. 26 — Mount Pleasant Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. 4-6:30 p.m. Pre-walk for children with special needs and disabilities, 3-3:45 p.m. Free. Area businesses and organizations will pass out goodies to children in costume from the back of their vehicles. Presented by the Mount Pleasant Park and Recreation Department and Mount Pleasant Citizen Academy alumni.
Scary in the Prairie 5K/10K Walk/Run
Oct. 26 — Prairie Springs Park, 9900 Terwall Terrace, Pleasant Prairie. 5 p.m. $25 for 5K or $30 for 10K. Walkers and runners of all ages can dress in costume for the run/walk through the newly-completed Prairie Farms Trail. Race day registration and packet pick-up at 4 p.m. Pre-register by 11 a.m. Oct. 24 at RecPlexOnline.com (includes race shirt). Registration on day of event is $30. For information, call 262-925-6742 or email raceinfo@plprairie.com.
Monster Mash Bash
Oct. 26 — Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Genoa City. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets at the door, $12, $5 ages 15 and younger. Sparrow Dance Company spooky performance.
Trolloween
You have free articles remaining.
Oct. 26 — Annual Halloween costume contest and bus bar crawl in Downtown Racine and the vicinity. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Buses will transport costumed partygoers to 16 participating taverns all night for a one-time fee of $3. Proceeds will be used for cash prizes for the costume contest at 1 a.m. at Main Hub, 1300 N. Main St. (must have wristband to enter contest). There will be free food at midnight. Participants can purchase wristbands on the bus or at Main Hub. Participating taverns are: Blue Rock Lounge, Booster’s Buoy, Brickhouse, Coasters, Evelyn’s Club Main, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Main Hub, Marci’s on Main, Maxine’s, McAuliffe’s on the Square, Michigan’s Pub, The Nash, Pepi’s and Pub on Wisconsin.
Halloween Party
Oct. 26 – Fifth Street Yacht Club, 761 Marquette St., Racine. 6 p.m.-1 a.m. $10. Live music, prizes.
Halloween Party & Costume Contest
Oct. 26 — Brat Stop, 12304 75th St., Kenosha. 8 p.m. $15. Music by DJ Tae. Costume contest prizes: First place, $1,500 and prizes; second place, $500 and prizes; third place, $250 and prizes.
Hallowatha IX
Oct. 26 — Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. $5. Live ’80s party dance music by Weird Science. Costume contest at midnight with prizes for first through third place.
Halloween Costume Party
Oct. 26 — McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 9 p.m. No cover. Dead DJ spinning Halloween and spooky jams and Halloween costume contest. Prizes are: $100, first place; 1/2 barrel pizza party, second; and 1/4 barrel party, third.
Halloween Party
Oct. 26 — George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine. Live music by Bullfrog. 9 p.m.-midnight. No cover. Rock.
‘The Addams Family’ Spooktacular Family Fun Days
Oct. 26-27 — Wear a costume (no masks or weapons) and enjoy free crafts, activities and snacks before or after viewing “The Addams Family.” Noon-2 p.m. Marcus Renaissance Cinema, 10411 Washington Ave., Sturtevant. Go to www.marcustheatres.com for tickets.
Hallowine
Oct. 30 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. $40 (ages 21 and older). Sample 20 wines (includes glass), hors d’oeuvres and view Chinese Lantern Festival. Ticket sales close at noon Oct. 28. Go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
Hollows Way Haunted Cemetery
Oct. 31 — 2 Maplewood Court, Wind Point (Wind Meadows subdivision). Noon-8 p.m. Donations accepted for the American Heart Association (place them in the screaming tombstone).
Halloween Candy Scanning & Trick-or-Treating
Oct. 31 — Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility, 1501 Albert St., Racine (front entrance by flags). 5-8:30 p.m. Free. Children can come in costume for trick-or-treating; Halloween candy scanning.
Trunk or Treat
Oct. 31 — Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., Racine. 4-6 p.m. Free. Children can trick-or-treat from the trunks of cars decorated by church families in the church parking lot, and climb on a fire truck, tow truck and tractor. Hot chocolate, juice, temporary tattoos, cookie decorating and drawings for Culver’s gift cards (adults) inside church building.
Trunk-or-Treat & S’more Pit
Oct. 31 — North Pointe United Methodist Church parking lot, 3825 Erie St., Racine. 5-7 p.m. Free. Featuring candy, games and food.
Rockin’ Halloween Massacre
Oct. 31 — 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover. 7 p.m. $15, $40 VIP (first five rows). Live music by Blacktop Mojo with Otherwise, Lullwater & Kirra. Halloween costume contest with $500 for first place. Go to 1175events.com.
Trunk-or-Treat
Oct. 31 — Country Rose Cafe parking lot, 19319 Washington Ave. (highways 20 and 45), Yorkville. 5-7 p.m. Free. Children in costume can trick-or-treat from trunks of cars. Sponsored by Yorkville United Methodist Church.
Trick-or-Treat Costume Judging, Bonfire
Oct. 31 — South Park, 3209 95th St., Sturtevant. 7:30 p.m. All ages costume judging after Sturtevant trick-or-treating, bonfire.
Halloween Spooktacular
Oct. 31 — 58 Below, 504 58th St., Kenosha. 8 p.m. No cover. Live Music by Resistance, Saint Tragedy, Day Rollers and Mixed Company. Door prizes, raffles.
Trunk or Treat
Nov. 1 — Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake. 6-9 p.m. Free. Trick-or-treat from car trunks (6-6:45 p.m.), Halloween themed games in church lower level and hayride. Movie night following featuring “Hotel Transylvania” at 7 p.m.
Halloween Dance Party
Nov. 1 — Uptown Pub & Grill, 1510 Junction Ave., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover. Music by DJ Hardcore “B” (Top 40, hip hop, freestyle), contests and costume contest.
Southside Trolloween
Nov. 2 — Halloween costume contest and bus bar crawl on the south side of Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Buses will transport costumed partygoers to 16 participating taverns all night. Bus wristbands are $3 in advance at participating taverns, $5 night of event. Proceeds will be used for cash prizes for the costume contest at 1 a.m. at Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave. (must have wristband to enter contest). There will be free food at midnight. Participating taverns are: The Boiler Room, Buckets Pub, Cham-Tap, Dickie’s Bar, Doobie’s Beer Joint, Dunk’s, Joey’s on Lathrop, Joey’s on Taylor, La Esquina Cantina, Mario’s Italian Sports Bar, McAuliffe’s Pub, Paul’s Pub, Russ’s Tap, Scores Sports Bar & Grill, TBG’s Bar & Grill and Teezers Bar & Grill.
Halloween Party
Nov. 2 — Teezers, 1936 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. No cover. Live classic rock music by Fall Hazard.
2nd Chance Costume Party
Nov. 2 — Brat Stop, 12304 75th St., Kenosha. 8 p.m. $10. Music by DJ. Costume contest prizes: First place, $500; second place, $250; third place, $100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.