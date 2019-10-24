{{featured_button_text}}
Halloween Happenings

Whether you like to dress up for a costume party, go to a haunted house or go on a Halloween run/walk, Racine County and the area offer a variety of activities to celebrate Halloween. Here’s a list of some options for spooky fun for children and adults:

Jamestown Lights

Oct. 24-31 — Halloween light show at 6509 Williamsburg Way, Caledonia (one block east of highways 38 and K roundabout). Dusk-10 p.m. Free. Tune radio to 97.7 FM.

Pumpkin Carving Contest

Oct. 24-30, 31 — Baristas will compete for best carved pumpkin. Customers vote Oct. 24-30. Winner announced on Oct. 31. Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse, 2825 4 ½ Mile Road, Caledonia.

‘Halloween’ Film Showing

Oct. 24-26 — Marcus Renaissance Cinema, 10411 Washington Ave., Sturtevant. 10 p.m. $6. Showing of 1978 “Halloween” film. Go to www.marcustheatres.com for tickets.

Halloween Haunted House

Oct. 25 — Presented by Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine. 2-4 p.m Free. For youth in grades K-8. Nonperishable food items will be collected for a local food bank as part of Make a Difference Day.

Fridayween

Oct. 25 — Brat Stop, 12304 75th St., Kenosha. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Only ages 21 and older after 9 p.m. Musical festival with more than 15 musical acts on four stages at 8 p.m., costume contest, artists, vendors, tarot. The WIM Witches Dance returns. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Halloween Party

Oct. 25 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 8 p.m.-midnight. No cover. Live music by Duosonic and costume contest.

Root River Rollers Fundraiser/Recruitment Drive Halloween Party

Oct. 25 — McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 8 p.m. $5 or $10 which includes beer while supplies last. DJ Meg will spin music and host karaoke, costume contest, bake sale, food truck and Roller Girl kissing booth.

Ghost Hunting II

Oct. 25 — Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave., Kenosha. 9-11 p.m. $20. For ages 18 and older. Hear spooky stories of strange happenings in the historic building, explore possible evidence of the paranormal captured by real life ghost hunters and investigate the museum. Go to museums.kenosha.org.

Abandoned Haunted House Complex

Oct. 25-27, 31, Nov. 1-2 — Abandoned Haunted House Complex, 2825 S. East Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant. 6:30-11:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 27 and 31. Stalker Haunted Cornfield, $15; Ambush Haunted House and Hysteria Haunted House, $25; all three, $30. QuickPass Haunt Entry (optional), $10. Go to http://abandonedhauntedhouse.com or call 262-886-1182.

Halloween Shoot

Oct. 25-26 — Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road, Yorkville (no crossbows). 6-10 p.m. Friday has indoor haunted 3D range. Saturday is Family Night with indoor haunted 3D range, games and candy for children in costume. Food and beverages available.

Haunted Hayride

Oct. 25-26 — Presented by Three Harbors Council Boy Scouts of America at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta, 3363 Dyer Lake Road, Wheatland. 7-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $5 in advance, $7 at the door, free ages 2 and younger. Hayride through camp with spooky display areas, stop at dining hall for concessions, haunted fort to tour. Advance Tickets must be ordered no later than the Thursday in advance. Email Gina Hannemann at gina.hannemann@scouting.org or call 262-632-1655, ext. 1111.

Boo at the Zoo

Oct. 26 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free with zoo admission: $8, $7 seniors 62 and older, $6 ages 15 and younger, $4 military with ID, free ages 2 and younger. Trick-or-treating throughout zoo, trick-or-treat “knock-knock” doors, create your own edible snacktivity, make spooky crafts, meet animals and enjoy haunted surprises.

Truck or Treat

Oct. 26 — Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Genoa City. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Trick-or-treat from car trunks, costume contest, games, crafts, free hot dog lunch.

Fall Festival

Oct. 26 — Immanuel Baptist Church, 1400 Warwick Way, Mount Pleasant. 3-6 p.m. Free. Trick-or-treat, carnival games, face painting and food.

Halloween Celebration

Oct. 26 — 7 Mile Fair, 2720 W. Seven Mile Road, Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $2, $1 seniors, free ages 11 and younger with paid admission. Featuring face painting, trick-or-treat, children’s coloring contest, pumpkin giveaway while supplies last. Costume contest with judging at these times: Vendors 13 and older, 1 p.m.; vendor’s children 12 and younger, 1:15 p.m.; ages 13 and older, 1:30 p.m.; ages 12 and younger, 1:45 p.m. Prizes in “echo dollars” to use at the fair are: First place, $300; second place, $200; third place, $100.

Trunk or Treat

Oct. 26 — Christ Church United Methodist north parking lot, 5109 Washington Ave., Racine. 1-3 p.m. Free. Trick-or-treating from car trunks. Cookie decorating and apple cider in church fellowship hall.

Spooky City

Oct. 26 — Downtown Burlington. 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Trick-or-treating at Downtown businesses (11 a.m.-noon). Kickoff party at 9:30 a.m. at Greenwoods Bank, free tractor hayrides that circle the downtown area beginning at 10 a.m., Costume Parade at 10:30 a.m. at Wehmhoff Square, street entertainment, family movie at Plaza Theater, Facebook photo contest.

Ghost and Goblin Walk

Oct. 26 — Mount Pleasant Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. 4-6:30 p.m. Pre-walk for children with special needs and disabilities, 3-3:45 p.m. Free. Area businesses and organizations will pass out goodies to children in costume from the back of their vehicles. Presented by the Mount Pleasant Park and Recreation Department and Mount Pleasant Citizen Academy alumni.

Scary in the Prairie 5K/10K Walk/Run

Oct. 26 — Prairie Springs Park, 9900 Terwall Terrace, Pleasant Prairie. 5 p.m. $25 for 5K or $30 for 10K. Walkers and runners of all ages can dress in costume for the run/walk through the newly-completed Prairie Farms Trail. Race day registration and packet pick-up at 4 p.m. Pre-register by 11 a.m. Oct. 24 at RecPlexOnline.com (includes race shirt). Registration on day of event is $30. For information, call 262-925-6742 or email raceinfo@plprairie.com.

Monster Mash Bash

Oct. 26 — Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Genoa City. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets at the door, $12, $5 ages 15 and younger. Sparrow Dance Company spooky performance.

Trolloween

Oct. 26 — Annual Halloween costume contest and bus bar crawl in Downtown Racine and the vicinity. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Buses will transport costumed partygoers to 16 participating taverns all night for a one-time fee of $3. Proceeds will be used for cash prizes for the costume contest at 1 a.m. at Main Hub, 1300 N. Main St. (must have wristband to enter contest). There will be free food at midnight. Participants can purchase wristbands on the bus or at Main Hub. Participating taverns are: Blue Rock Lounge, Booster’s Buoy, Brickhouse, Coasters, Evelyn’s Club Main, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Main Hub, Marci’s on Main, Maxine’s, McAuliffe’s on the Square, Michigan’s Pub, The Nash, Pepi’s and Pub on Wisconsin.

Halloween Party

Oct. 26 – Fifth Street Yacht Club, 761 Marquette St., Racine. 6 p.m.-1 a.m. $10. Live music, prizes.

Halloween Party & Costume Contest

Oct. 26 — Brat Stop, 12304 75th St., Kenosha. 8 p.m. $15. Music by DJ Tae. Costume contest prizes: First place, $1,500 and prizes; second place, $500 and prizes; third place, $250 and prizes.

Hallowatha IX

Oct. 26 — Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. $5. Live ’80s party dance music by Weird Science. Costume contest at midnight with prizes for first through third place.

Halloween Costume Party

Oct. 26 — McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 9 p.m. No cover. Dead DJ spinning Halloween and spooky jams and Halloween costume contest. Prizes are: $100, first place; 1/2 barrel pizza party, second; and 1/4 barrel party, third.

Halloween Party

Oct. 26 — George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine. Live music by Bullfrog. 9 p.m.-midnight. No cover. Rock.

‘The Addams Family’ Spooktacular Family Fun Days

Oct. 26-27 — Wear a costume (no masks or weapons) and enjoy free crafts, activities and snacks before or after viewing “The Addams Family.” Noon-2 p.m. Marcus Renaissance Cinema, 10411 Washington Ave., Sturtevant. Go to www.marcustheatres.com for tickets.

Hallowine

Oct. 30 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. $40 (ages 21 and older). Sample 20 wines (includes glass), hors d’oeuvres and view Chinese Lantern Festival. Ticket sales close at noon Oct. 28. Go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.

Hollows Way Haunted Cemetery

Oct. 31 — 2 Maplewood Court, Wind Point (Wind Meadows subdivision). Noon-8 p.m. Donations accepted for the American Heart Association (place them in the screaming tombstone).

Halloween Candy Scanning & Trick-or-Treating

Oct. 31 — Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility, 1501 Albert St., Racine (front entrance by flags). 5-8:30 p.m. Free. Children can come in costume for trick-or-treating; Halloween candy scanning.

Trunk or Treat

Oct. 31 — Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., Racine. 4-6 p.m. Free. Children can trick-or-treat from the trunks of cars decorated by church families in the church parking lot, and climb on a fire truck, tow truck and tractor. Hot chocolate, juice, temporary tattoos, cookie decorating and drawings for Culver’s gift cards (adults) inside church building.

Trunk-or-Treat & S’more Pit

Oct. 31 — North Pointe United Methodist Church parking lot, 3825 Erie St., Racine. 5-7 p.m. Free. Featuring candy, games and food.

Rockin’ Halloween Massacre

Oct. 31 — 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover. 7 p.m. $15, $40 VIP (first five rows). Live music by Blacktop Mojo with Otherwise, Lullwater & Kirra. Halloween costume contest with $500 for first place. Go to 1175events.com.

Trunk-or-Treat

Oct. 31 — Country Rose Cafe parking lot, 19319 Washington Ave. (highways 20 and 45), Yorkville. 5-7 p.m. Free. Children in costume can trick-or-treat from trunks of cars. Sponsored by Yorkville United Methodist Church.

Trick-or-Treat Costume Judging, Bonfire

Oct. 31 — South Park, 3209 95th St., Sturtevant. 7:30 p.m. All ages costume judging after Sturtevant trick-or-treating, bonfire.

Halloween Spooktacular

Oct. 31 — 58 Below, 504 58th St., Kenosha. 8 p.m. No cover. Live Music by Resistance, Saint Tragedy, Day Rollers and Mixed Company. Door prizes, raffles.

Trunk or Treat

Nov. 1 — Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake. 6-9 p.m. Free. Trick-or-treat from car trunks (6-6:45 p.m.), Halloween themed games in church lower level and hayride. Movie night following featuring “Hotel Transylvania” at 7 p.m.

Halloween Dance Party

Nov. 1 — Uptown Pub & Grill, 1510 Junction Ave., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover. Music by DJ Hardcore “B” (Top 40, hip hop, freestyle), contests and costume contest.

Southside Trolloween

Nov. 2 — Halloween costume contest and bus bar crawl on the south side of Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Buses will transport costumed partygoers to 16 participating taverns all night. Bus wristbands are $3 in advance at participating taverns, $5 night of event. Proceeds will be used for cash prizes for the costume contest at 1 a.m. at Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave. (must have wristband to enter contest). There will be free food at midnight. Participating taverns are: The Boiler Room, Buckets Pub, Cham-Tap, Dickie’s Bar, Doobie’s Beer Joint, Dunk’s, Joey’s on Lathrop, Joey’s on Taylor, La Esquina Cantina, Mario’s Italian Sports Bar, McAuliffe’s Pub, Paul’s Pub, Russ’s Tap, Scores Sports Bar & Grill, TBG’s Bar & Grill and Teezers Bar & Grill.

Halloween Party

Nov. 2 — Teezers, 1936 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. No cover. Live classic rock music by Fall Hazard.

2nd Chance Costume Party

Nov. 2 — Brat Stop, 12304 75th St., Kenosha. 8 p.m. $10. Music by DJ. Costume contest prizes: First place, $500; second place, $250; third place, $100.

