Whether you like to dress up, go to a haunted house or learn about real legends of haunted buildings, Racine County and the area offer a variety of activities to celebrate Halloween. Here's a list of some options for spooky fun for children and adults:
Halloween Bash
Oct. 25 — Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. 1-3 p.m. $5. Music by an Elvis impersonator, snacks, costume contest.
Halloween Costume Party
Oct. 25 — Racine Senior Center at Ministries of North Pointe, 3825 Erie St., Racine. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The noon luncheon for $5 will be catered by Infusino's and include fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, rolls with butter and dessert. Reservations are required by calling Carol Gallagher, director, at 262-681-6495.
Halloween Party
Oct. 25 — Monkey Joe's, 4237 Green Bay Road, Kenosha. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. $5. Guests can wear costumes and take part in trick-or-treating, arcade games, coloring activities and prizes.
Drop-in for Art
Oct. 25 — “A Howlin’ Good Time.” 3:30-5 p.m. Free. For ages 4 and older. Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine.
"Nosferatu" Live!
Oct. 25 — Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., Kenosha. 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.). Free. Featuring the 1922 classic film, "Nosferatu," enhanced by the musical composition, "Sound Poem Inspired by Nosferatu," by local composer Karel Suchy and performed by Voices and Verses, along with poetry contributed by local poets.
Abandoned Haunted House Complex
Oct. 25-26, 28, Nov. 2-3 — 2825 S. East Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant. 7-11:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 7-10 p.m. Oct. 28. Stalker Haunted Cornfield, $15; Ambush Haunted House and Hysteria Haunted House, $25; all three, $30. QuickPass Haunt Entry (optional), $10. Go to http://abandonedhauntedhouse.com or call 262-886-1182.
Halloween Bash
Oct. 26 — McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 8 p.m.-midnight. $5. Live Music by Ratbatspider, The Biscaynies and The Red Flags.
Halloween Costume Party
Oct. 26 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 8 p.m.-midnight. $5. Live music by Duosonic and costume contest with $300 first-place prize.
Fridayween
Oct. 26 — Brat Stop, 12304 75th St., Kenosha. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Only ages 21 and older after 9:30 p.m. Musical festival with more than 20 musical acts on four stages, costume contests for best and sexiest, and vendors. This Witches Dance returns this year as well as more surprises. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Go to www.srimfest.com/fridayween.
Walking Ghost Tour of Downtown Racine
Oct. 26-27 — Tour features places of real legends and haunted buildings in Downtown Racine. 6:30 p.m. Registration at 6 p.m. at Divino Gelato, 245 Main St. $25 in advance, $30 day of tour. Children 9 and younger not allowed on tour. Tickets available at www.racineghosttour.com or visit the Volunteer Center of Racine County, 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G.
“Nightmare on Hamilton Street”
Oct. 26-27 — Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St., Racine. 7:15 p.m. $8 in advance, $10 at the door, $6 children ages 12 and younger. Halloween cabaret show by Rat Package Cabaret Troupe with songs from "Phantom of the Opera," "Rocky Horror Picture Show," "Little Shop of Horrors," "The Adam's Family Musical" and more. Advance tickets available at Magic Scissors or email Rick Mach, mach.rick@gmail.com.
Boy Scout Haunted Hayride
Oct. 26-27 — Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta, 3363 Dyer Lake Road, Wheatland (just north of Highway 50 on Highway P). 7-9 p.m. $5 in advance, $7 at the gate. Boy Scout Troops camping there for the weekend fulfill the role of "haunting." Guests arrive at the front of camp and check-in/purchase tickets. They are then loaded onto hay wagons for a haunting experience through camp with a stop at the dining hall for concessions. Call 262-632-1655, ext. 1111, for advance tickets (mention "spooky" code).
Halloween Legends and Lore
Oct. 26-27 — Old World Wisconsin, W372S9727 Highway 67, Eagle. 5:30-9:30 p.m. $12 adults, $9 children $9, free ages 4 and younger (best enjoyed by children 8 and older). Troves of supernatural tales brought to Wisconsin over the generations come to life as you venture into the dark of the woods, encounter traveling performers around their fire, hear eerie tales performed by lantern light and attempt a haunted maze under the light of the moon.
Dia de los Muertos: Day of the Dead Celebration
Oct. 27 — Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., Kenosha. 1-4 p.m. Free. Learn about making an ofrenda, create paper flowers in honor of loved ones, enjoy performances by the Ballet Folklorico Nacional and expand your vocabulary with a bilingual scavenger hunt.
Ghost and Goblin Walk
Oct. 27 — Mount Pleasant Campus Park, 8700 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. 4-7 p.m. Free. Trunk-or-treat where children are greeted by local business and nonprofit organizations handing out candy from the trunk of their vehicles decorated for Halloween. Costumes encouraged. Food and non-alcoholic beverages; bake sale.
Halloween Dance Party
Oct. 27 — McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. No cover. DJ Tracy and True Entertainment will play music and host karaoke throughout the night. Costume contest with prizes: First place, $100 and barrel party; second place, $50 and barrel party; third place, barrel party.
Hall-O-LeRose & Woods Party
Oct. 27 — Redline Tavern, 1200 N. Wisconsin St., Racine. 8 p.m. No cover. Acoustic rock music by Jimmy LeRose and Ralph Woods." Costume contest with prize for first place.
Halloween Costume Party
Oct. 27 — Witts End, 11601 Highway G, Caledonia. 5 p.m. No cover. Live music by HWY 13, Jude & the Dudes and Knucklebone Slims.
Boo at the Zoo
Oct. 27 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free with zoo admission: $8, $7 seniors 62 and older, $6 ages 3-15, free ages 2 and younger. Guests are given a trick-or-treat bag and an activity map to find knock-knock doors around the zoo. Featuring ghostly games, snacktivities, Halloween-themed crafts and meet creepy-crawly animal ambassadors. Fundraiser for the Racine Zoo.
Spooky City
Oct. 27 — Downtown Burlington. 9:30 a.m. Spooky crafts, 9:30 a.m.; free hayrides beginning at 10 a.m.; Costume Parade, 10:30 a.m.; trick-or-treating at businesses, 11 a.m.-noon; street entertainment by world yo-yo champion Mark Hayward; photo contest; "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween" free family movie at Plaza Theater at noon, and adult movie, "Rocky Horror Picture Show," at 10 p.m.
Pumpkin Carving Contest
Oct. 27 — Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St., Racine. Noon-5 p.m. Free. Bring your own pumpkin and carving tools. Jack-o-lanterns will be on display through Oct. 31 in the taproom and on Facebook. Winning top three jack-o-lanterns will be announced on Facebook Nov. 1. First- through third-place prizes awarded to those with the most votes.
Halloween Party & Costume Contest
Oct. 27 — Brat Stop, 12304 75th St., Kenosha. 8 p.m. $15. Featuring DJ Tae Shaw. Costume contest prizes: First place $1,500 and prizes; second place, $750 and prizes; third place, $250 and prizes; best group first place, $500 party pack; best group second place, $300 party pack; best group third place, $150 party pack.
Hallowatha VIII Costume Party
Oct. 27 — Hiawatha, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 9 p.m. $5. Live music by Weird Science. Costume contest at midnight with prizes for first through third places.
Trolloween
Oct. 27 — Annual Halloween costume contest and bus bar crawl in Downtown Racine and the vicinity. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Buses will transport costumed partygoers to 16 participating taverns all night for a one-time fee of $3. Proceeds will be used for cash prizes for the costume contest at 1 a.m. at Main Hub, 1300 Main St. (must have wristband to enter contest). There will be free food at midnight. Participants can purchase wristbands on the bus or at Main Hub. Participating taverns are: Blue Rock Lounge, Booster’s Buoy, Brickhouse, Coasters, Evelyn’s Club Main, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Legacy, Main Hub, Maxine’s, McAuliffe’s on the Square, Michigan’s Pub, Pepi’s, Pub on Wisconsin, Ricky’s Place, The Nash and Racine Brewing Co.
The Blair Frog Project V
Oct. 27 — George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-midnight. No cover. Halloween party with live music by Bullfrog.
Hollows Way Haunted Cemetery
Oct. 27-28 — Halloween display at 2 Maplewood Court, Wind Point (celebrating 47 years). 4-8 p.m. Free (donations accepted for the American Diabetes Association).
Trick-or-Treat
- Oct. 27 — Lyons, 3-5 p.m. (bonfire at 5 p.m. in Riverview Park).
- Oct. 28 — Elmwood Park, 4-7 p.m.; North Bay, 4-6 p.m.; Racine, 4-7 p.m.; Raymond, 1-4 p.m.; Rochester, 1-4 p.m.; Wheatland, 2-5 p.m.; Wind Point, 4-7 p.m.
- Oct. 31 — Town of Burlington, 6-8 p.m.; City of Burlington, 6-8 p.m.; Caledonia, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Dover, 6-8 p.m.; Kenosha, 4-8 p.m.; Mount Pleasant, 5-7 p.m.; Norway/Wind Lake, 5-7 p.m.; Somers, 4-8 p.m.; Sturtevant, 5-7 p.m. (costume judging at 7:30 p.m. at South Park; bonfire at 8 p.m.); Union Grove, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Town of Waterford, 5-7:30 p.m.; Village of Waterford, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Yorkville, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Trunk or Treat
Oct. 28 — Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., Racine. 4-6 p.m. (rain or shine). Children can attend in costume and safely trick-or-treat from the trunks of cars decorated by church families in the church parking lot. They will be able to climb on a fire truck and tow truck. Trick-or-treaters and/or guardians are invited into the church building for hot chocolate, juice box, temporary tattoos, cookie decorating and drawings for Culver’s gift cards (adults).
Halloween Books-and-Treats at the Library
Oct. 31 — Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., Waterford. 9:30 a.m. Featuring a Halloween-themed cartoon and then children can parade around the library in their costumes to receive treats. Creative and boo-tiful costumes welcome; no scary costumes or masks. Appropriate for ages 5 and younger.
Halloween Trivia
Oct. 31 — McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 7 p.m. Free. Costume contest.
"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" Screening
Oct. 31 — Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. $10. Costumes encouraged. Doors open and costume parade, 9 p.m.; Rocky Horror Primer & Time Warp Dance Lessons, 9:30 p.m.; Group Time Warp Dance to set the record for the most people doing the Time Warp in Walworth County; "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" screening, 10 p.m.; awards and pre-ticket holder prize drawing, 11:45 p.m.
