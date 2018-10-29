RACINE — Anita Hagen of Waukesha is the guest artist Nov. 2-30 at Artists Gallery, 401 Main St.
Hagen will display various art mediums including watercolor and ink paintings. A reception with member artists will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2.
Artists Gallery is celebrating its 20th year of operation as a co-op art gallery with a new gallery change of unique art. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee.
