RACINE — The 16th annual Music on the Monument concert series concludes from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, with music by Mathew Haeffel.
From performance adjustments, to a heavy player rotation, Haeffel's dynamic presence is in a constant state of change. Haeffel's original sound is described as groove-oriented improvisational-minded folk rock with a smattering of world music flavors.
Mathew calls Milwaukee home and performs throughout the region regularly.
Chairs will be provided at the free show.
