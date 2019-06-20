RACINE — Racine’s Kimissis tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, will celebrate its 54th annual Greek Festival Friday through Sunday, June 21-23.
The festival returns with the usual Greek food the church is famous for including gyros, saganaki, souvlaki, shish-ka-bob, Greek fries and corn. This year the outdoor food tent was named “Papouli’s Grill” (grandfather) to honor the grandparents who started the festival with there love and dedication of the Greek culture and Hellenic heritage.
Inside dining in Yia Yia’s Kitchen (grandmother) will feature Greek chicken prepared on the outdoor charcoal rotisseries. Lamb, moussaka, pasticcio cheese, and spinach and vegan pies are also available. Homemade Greek pastries like loukoumathes (honey puffs) and baklava (file pastry with walnuts and honey) and a marketplace will be held in the community hall.
Activities
The Kimissis Dance Troupe is celebrating its 10th year performing at Greek Fest and will perform all weekend. Saturday and Sunday will continue to show movies of Greece, and a cooking demonstration on Saturday features quick and easy feta bread. On Sunday, chef and author Arthur Lafsidis will demonstrate Greek sushi rolls.
New this year in the beer tent is Mythos Greek beer in addition to Greek wines and coffee bar.
Church tours will be available Saturday and Sunday.
Alpine Amusements returns with carnival rides for the whole family, and face painting will be available for the young and old. Unlimited ride wristbands will be available for $25 from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Church history
Greek Orthodox Church is one of the oldest Greek churches in southeastern Wisconsin. It originated almost 103 years ago in September of 1916. Prior to 1965, church families and friends would get together each year at a Racine park to share traditional Greek dishes. As the Greek community grew, the forefathers made the decision to purchase and build a larger church and community center.
In 1965, the church moved to its current location at 1335 S. Green Bay Road where the start of the annual festival began. Greek Festival is traditionally the first summer festival of the year in the Racine area. The festival has grown exponentially over the years, but its traditions of music, folk dancing, and homemade food and pastries remain the same.
Festival planning
Planning for the Greek Festival begins a year before the festival. It starts when members go out to various locations in Racine to pick the wild grape leaves. They gather about 5,000 leaves, and then blanch and freeze them for the very popular dolmathes, a grape leaf cooked with a filling of ground meat, herbs or rice. During the week of the festival about 20 volunteers prepare the dolmathes. Generations of the same families along with new members and many friends work tirelessly with the food preparations and pastry making.
Large groups painstakingly peel more than 50 pounds of eggplant and potatoes to make the filling for the authentic pasticcio and moussaka. Authentic Greek pasties are made with the freshest filo, butter and homemade syrup. More than 50 pans of baklava and other pastries are made at the church by more than 30 volunteers. The same family and their friends have been seasoning the souvlaki pork and preparing the Greek cheese for saganaki for more than 20 years.
Hours
The festival opens from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and continues from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee and no fee to park. For a complete listing of the weekend events, go to the church website, www.kimissis.org, or call 262-632-5682.
