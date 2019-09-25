{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Greek Fall Festival will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29, at Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road.

Greek food being served includes gyros, chicken, shish-ka-bob, pastichio, baklava and Greek pastries.

A Car Show will be featured on Sunday.

