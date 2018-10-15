YORKVILLE — The Great Pumpkin Chuckin Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21 , at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.
A popular highlight of the event will be the Pumpkin Chuckin competitors seeing who can launch their pumpkin the farthest. The public can launch pumpkins between competitions for $4 per launch.
More than 50 teams will compete for $7,000 in prizes in the Best of the Midwest BBQ Cook-Off competition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Teams compete in four divisions: Chicken, Ribs, Pulled Pork and Brisket. The People's Choice BBQ tasting is from 2 to 4 p.m. Awards will be announced at 5 p.m.
Other features include performances from the Racine Zoo, Magic Rob and Princess Story Time. There will be food, vendors, seasonal beers, Battle of the Bars, potato gun challenge, mini pumpkin launchers, free hayrides, barrel rides, carnival rides and a petting zoo.
Saturday features a treasure hunt with Captain Jack and Friends from noon to 4 p.m. and a Kids Costume Contest and Parade at 1 p.m.
Sunday includes the Great Pumpkin Bake-Off from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., rib cooking demonstration at noon and a Pie Eating Contest at 2 p.m.
The Little Sprouts Kids Zone each day will have free games and activities including pumpkin bowling, giant Jenga, mini catapult building, photo opportunities and pedal cars.
Live music will be featured by the Blues Rock Band from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, and by Highwaymen Entertainment at noon Sunday.
Helicopter rides will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. The cost of a ride is $40 and each flight can take three passengers. Children ages 1 and younger may sit on a parent’s lap at no charge as long as everyone is within weight limits.
There is no admission fee. For more information, go to https://pumpkinchuckinfest.com or call 262-878-4606.
