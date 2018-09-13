RACINE — The 15th annual Great Lakes Brew Fest will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. VIP entry is at 2 p.m.
Since 2004, the GLBF has developed into one of the most iconic beer festivals in the region, drawing nearly 5,000 attendees from more than 25 states. Originally held at the Racine Festival Park, the festival moved to the Racine Zoo in 2011.
To celebrate its 15th year, fest organizers teamed up with 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. of Sheboygan to offer a special commemorative edition bourbon barrel-aged stout called “Black Kilt.” The limited edition 22-ounce, 9.2 percent ABV stout will be sold in advance or as an option with a VIP Pass instead of the annual stein that has been sold with the pass in prior years.
Returning to the festival this year is the ever-popular and growing Home Brew Island. More than 16 Midwestern home brew clubs will be featured with their small batch beers, meads and ciders to sample. Some of the areas most decorated home brewers will sample their award winning beers and mead.
“The Home Brew Island is a crowd favorite because it represents the roots of where the craft beer movement was born,” said Curt Foreman, founder and co-chairman of the Great Lakes Brew Fest.
"In addition, the Cider Cellar, which has been a huge hit with attendees the past four years, will have even more ciders and meads to sample. Of course, the homebrews and ciders that are available at this year’s fest will be in addition to the more than 400 commercially available craft beers from more than 100 area brewers,” said Foreman.
The Great Lakes Brew Fest has focused on being the Great Lakes region’s premier beer sampling event benefiting the Racine Kilties Drum & Bugle Corps, a Racine institution and one of the oldest drum and bugle corps in the country.
The Kilties' “Mad Plaid” horn line, which made its debut last year, plans to perform again this year. Mad Plaid Brass is a concert bugle corps which consists of G Bugles and a set drummer. They perform in standstill concerts and parades. While most members of Mad Plaid are Kiltie alumni, all persons with musical experience who enjoy playing and performing are welcome. Duosonic will also perform live, playing a mix of danceable club tunes and pop music.
Attendees must be 21 and older and no children or pets are allowed on the grounds. General Admission is $50, $55 the day of the event, and includes a souvenir tasting glass and unlimited samples of craft beer and cider. The VIP Fest Pass is $90 and includes early entry and a choice of the special edition 15th anniversary stein or 22-ounce bottle of Black Kilt Stout. An expanded variety of local area restaurant food will also be available for purchase. Designated driver tickets are also available for $18 (general admission) and $29 (VIP).
For more information, email info@greatlakesbrewfest.com or go to www.greatlakesbrewfest.com.
