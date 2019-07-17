RACINE — “Grease” brings an electrifying energy to the stage through unforgettable songs this weekend, and on July 26-28 and Aug. 2-4, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Danny and Sandy had a secret summer romance, but back at school, everything is different. Their friends sing and dance their way through hit songs such as “Greased Lightnin’” and “Born to Hand-Jive” as the couple tries to rekindle those “Summer Nights.
Performances take place at 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 62 and older and $15 for students 21 and younger. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more. Some adult themes may not be suitable for younger patrons.
Tickets for performances of "Grease" from July 19-21 are sold out, with limited tickets available for the second weekend and even more available for the first weekend of August. Tickets can be purchased at the Theatre Guild from noon to 6 p.m. weekdays, by calling 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.
