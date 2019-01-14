MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine Lutheran High School’s Grand Gala is scheduled to be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St. This year’s event celebrates the school’s 75th anniversary.
Beginning at 5 p.m., guests can enjoy the silent auction and socializing. At 7 p.m., attendees will be seated for an upscale dinner featuring New York strip, chicken trattoria and cod a la oscar.
Yve Rojas, celebrity auctioneer and star of “Survivor-Nicaragua,” returns to lead the voice auction at 8 p.m. Attendees can bid on a 2019 Old Town Topewater 106 Angler fishing kayak, a Brunswick Smash 5.0 tennis table, international and domestic vacation packages, a private airplane ride and other items.
Following dinner, desserts will be served. Dancing will follow dinner with live music by Chicago’s High Society Orchestra. Opportunities to pledge funds for student scholarships and tuition assistance will be available.
Tickets cost $75. Tables of 10 are available. The deadline for reservations is Friday, Jan. 25. For tickets, call the school at 262-637-6538 or email klong@RacineLutheran.org.
