CALEDONIA — Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31, is scheduled to host a block party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday, Sept. 14.

The free event features games, inflatables and a kids mini-fishing clinic that includes a life jacket fitting, safety from the United Coast Guard Auxiliary, identifying fish, learning to cast a fishing pole and fishing.

A raffle will be held. Food will be available to purchase from food trucks including All About Tacos, Chick-fil-A Racine and Q’s Stomach Fuel.

Diapers, wipes or canned goods will be accepted for Grace Local Partnership and Parent Life.

