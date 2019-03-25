KENOSHA — "God of Carnage" by Yasmina Reza will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 4-6, in Studio Theatre of the David A. Straz Jr. Center at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Directed by Ben Braun, "God of Carnage" is a play regarding the breakdown of systemic formalities leading people to wonder to what extent humans are willing to accept violence in all forms: Physical, emotional, mental, social and otherwise.
The play begins when Benjamin knocks out Henry's two teeth with a stick after Henry refused to let him join his "gang." Their parents meet to discuss the event. Benjamin's parents are a lawyer with an attachment to his phone and a woman whose "wealth management" involves spending money on shoes. Henry's parents are a wholesaler with a sick mother and a novelist writing about Darfur. The play begins with customary niceties, desserts and small-talk. The evening takes a turn for the worse as parents reveal dark secrets, switch sides and hurt each other. How far will they go just to hurt each other?
This production is entirely student-run, designed and produced. These young theater artists seek to provide audiences with new ideas and lively conversations they experience throughout their studies. They highlight the social relevance of this by asking the audience the same question the play asks: What does it mean to live in a society that not only allows but encourages such violent mistreatment of others?
Tickets cost $14 for adults, $10 for seniors 55 and older and $8 for students. Go to www.carthage.edu/tickets.
