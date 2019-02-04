KENOSHA — Carthage College's J-Term Opera Workshop is presenting So Give Three Cheers! — a Gilbert & Sullivan Gala at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 8-9, in the Carthage Recital Hall, 2001 Alford Park Drive. The program features varied excerpts from such beloved favorites as "The Mikado," "The Pirates of Penzance" and "HMS Pinafore," as well as highlights from lesser-known works like "Ruddigore," "Patience" and "Princess Ida."
"We wanted to offer up a rich musical and theatrical smorgasbord," said Gregory Berg, assistant professor of music, "that includes an engaging mix of familiar favorites and out-of-the-way gems. People will walk away having enjoyed a wide range of musical and theatrical treats."
The production is staged by Allison Hull, a voice teacher at Carthage who has extensive onstage experience in the operettas of Gilbert & Sullivan. The performance will feature a cast of 15 singers. "This production has been especially fun," says Berg, "because it is an opportunity for our classical singers to collaborate with students who are part of our music theater program."
Berg created the concept for the production, in which a troupe of Gilbert & Sullivan performers receives word that the Lord Chamberlain (an actual position in Britain at the time) has issued an edict that forbids the performance of any of their operettas because of the way in which they belittle certain societal norms of the day. When the official unexpectedly shows up at the company's rehearsal, they decide to present a program of Gilbert & Sullivan highlights to him in the hope that he will change his mind.
Berg says that they have secured the participation of someone of significant stature to portray the Lord Chamberlain; they will even sing a few lines towards the end of the performance. "It's going to be a delightful cameo," says Berg, "but we want it to remain a delicious surprise for our audiences."
The operettas of Gilbert & Sullivan were among the most popular staged works of their day, and their popularity has endured to our present day. "These are hilarious works because of the brilliant librettos of W.S. Gilbert," says Berg, "but they are also distinguished by the irresistible music of Sir Arthur Sullivan. The unique chemistry of their respective geniuses was nothing short of a miracle."
There is no admission fee.
