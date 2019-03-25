Try 3 months for $3

CALEDONIA — "Heroes and Villains" is the theme of the 31st annual Carnival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Gifford School, 8332 Northwestern Ave. There is no admission fee.

Visitors may come dressed as their favorite superhero or villain. The event will feature carnival games, food from local vendors, a cake walk, face painting, raffle and grand raffle with cash prizes.

