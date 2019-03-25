CALEDONIA — "Heroes and Villains" is the theme of the 31st annual Carnival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Gifford School, 8332 Northwestern Ave. There is no admission fee.
Visitors may come dressed as their favorite superhero or villain. The event will feature carnival games, food from local vendors, a cake walk, face painting, raffle and grand raffle with cash prizes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.