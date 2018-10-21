MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association will hold the first Ghost and Goblin Walk (trunk-or-treat) from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Mount Pleasant Campus Park, 8700 Campus Drive (across from Sealed Air YMCA).
Children of all ages will be greeted by local business and nonprofit organizations handing out candy and goodies from the trunk of their vehicles decorated for Halloween. Franksville Craft Beer Garden will also be available for patrons to purchase food and non-alcoholic beverages during this event. A bake sale will also be held.
In keeping with the Halloween spirit, it is encouraged that those attending wear costumes and dress for the weather as this event will be held outdoors, rain or shine. Parking will available at the Sealed Air YMCA and Mount Pleasant Civic Campus. Attendees are asked to enter the event from 90th Street and Campus Drive.
