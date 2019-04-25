The last full weekend in April, the Get Behind the Arts (GBTA) Studio Tour offers three days filled with art — inviting guests to explore an entire weekend of creativity in southeastern Wisconsin. Now in its ninth year, the self-guided tour allows access to 70 artists’ studios featuring more than 100 creatives at 35 locations throughout Racine and Kenosha. Visual and performing artists will open their private workspaces for a rare, behind-the-scenes glimpse of their innovative and productive worlds.
The weekend dedicated to local art kicks off with the art party of the year, the GBTA Preview Party, from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 26, in the Uptown neighborhood of Racine at 1601 Washington Ave. On Saturday, April 27, Racine artists’ studios are open to the public, and on Sunday, April 28, Kenosha studios welcome visitors. Artists’ workplaces are open on both days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Preview Party is a one-night only art exhibition offering an overview of what to expect during the Studio Tour. It is an opportunity to meet the artists and plan a tour route, marking maps for must-see studio visits. This year, the party offers a diverse lineup of local music and performances, a potters’ wheel demo, live painting, local beer, food provided by Racine restaurants, and a variety of raffle items donated by area organizations.
New this year, the Preview Party will feature a fashion show starting just before 8 p.m. On the runway will be clothing and accessories by local designers Todd Krewal, Samantha Gail and Monne Haug, Holly Ottum and Barn Ausdembruch with Evie Kalmar and Cecilia Ballantyne of The Dark Room. Another highlight of the night will be Modular on the Rescue (MOTR), a pop-up experimental music performance that emerges from an adapted ambulance, a work-in-progress by Racine artists Nick Dye and Christine Ingaldson.
OS Projects, a new contemporary art gallery at 601 Sixth St., will open to the public on Saturday for the first time during the Studio Tour. The gallery’s focus is on artists who reside in the Chicago, Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee corridor. Their inaugural exhibit, “Seams Apparent,” features the work of Racine artist Maureen Fritchen and Chicago artist Gina Lee Robbins. Around the corner at 613 Sixth St., artists Pam Schermer and Jim Wasly will launch Round River Studio with a display of their paintings, drawings, photography and architectural models.
At 16th Street Studios — where more than 30 artists will share their workspaces at 1405 16th St. — author and self-publisher Mboya Sharif of Doses of Reality Inc. will open her doors. New to the area, Sharif’s first book, “Heartfelt Doses of Reality,” was published in 2003 in Huntsville, Ala. As a now-local book publishing consultant, Sharif and Doses of Reality works with upcoming artists and aspiring independent publishers — especially those interested in children’s books.
To extend their art experience this spring, visitors are invited to the Vital Art Project exhibition “XOXO On-Site” at Vaulted Malt Brewery, 1322 Washington Ave., which will remain open until 8 p.m. on Saturday night. Curated by Mimi and Erik Peterson, the show features current work by 16 regional artists, including Racine photographer Birgitta Lambert and Chicago artist Robert Nonnemacher. Vital Art Project will also host the free BONK! Performance Series from 6 to 8 p.m. with poets Derrick Austin and Alix Anne Shaw as well as Ugandan born and raised singer-songwriter Ben Mulwana who now calls Kenosha home.
The Preview Party and Studio Tour combined offer three days of art for $5; no charges for ages 11 and younger. On Saturday and Sunday, visitors may begin at any studio location. The souvenir button — created by well-known area artist Diane Levesque — allows open access to the participating studios and is available at all the stops on the tour and at the Preview Party. A list of featured artists and a map of studio locations may be picked up along the Tour and is also online at getbehindthearts.org. Proceeds support this and future Studio Tours.
Get Behind the Arts Studio Tours are organized by a collective of Racine and Kenosha artists and supporters of the arts. Formed in 2010 through the efforts of the Wisconsin Arts Board, the organization strives to promote local talent, broaden art audiences and educate the public about our region’s creative sector.
Get Behind the Arts 2019 receives support from Real Racine, Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation, Visit Kenosha, Racine Art Museum, and ANS Creative Behavioral Solutions LLC.
