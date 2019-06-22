MOUNT PLEASANT — A German-style Pop-up Biergarten will be held Thursday through Sunday, June 27-30, at Smolenski Park, at 438 Stuart Road.
Complete with authentic biergarten tables, benches, flower baskets and umbrellas, the Pop-up Biergarten will feature a stein-hoisting competition, giant pretzels and beer from Hofbrauhaus Brewery of Munchen, Germany.
“The response last year was incredible and we are adding additional activities to add to the enjoyment,” said Curt Foreman of BrewFest Partners, host of the event. This biergarten festival will benefit the Racine Youth Sports program, which in turn will provide volunteer staff for each event.
This four-day, authentic German Pop-up Biergarten festival invites guests to experience a variety of activities. Food will be available for purchase from Danny’s Catering. The special events schedule is as follows:
- Thursday — Mount Pleasant Food Truck Rally, 4-8 p.m., with 14 food trucks on site.
- Friday — Ceremonial keg tapping with free beer at noon; music by Vern and the Originals, 5-9 p.m.
- Friday & Saturday — Corn hole tournament.
- Saturday — Stein hoisting contest, 8 p.m.
