RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s annual German Fest is scheduled to be held from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Harbor Lite Yacht Club, 559 State St. There is no admission fee.
Attendees can enjoy German food and beer, contests, live music and raffles.
Live polka music will be performed by Milwaukee-based band Alpine Blast from 3 to 6 p.m. The Squeezettes, a four-time Wisconsin Area Music Industry award-winning Polka Artist of the Year, The Squeezettes, will perform from 6:30 to 9:45 p.m.
A Kraut Eating Competition will take place in-between bands. To sign up for the men’s and women’s competitions, go to www.racinedowntown.com. The winner will receive a champion sash, a $25 Downtown Racine gift certificate and a German Fest beer stein filled with beer.
Those attending can wear lederhosen and dirndl for a chance to be named the 2019 German Fest King or Queen. A winner will be determined at 7:30 p.m. by a crowd cheer. The King and Queen will each receive a sash to wear, a $25 gift certificate from Dimple’s Imports, a $25 Downtown Racine gift certificate and a German Fest beer stein filled with beer.
Guests can also try their luck entering one of the many raffles at German Fest. There will be a "wheelbarrow of booze" valued at more than $500, a 50/50 drawing and raffle baskets. Winners need not be present to win.
