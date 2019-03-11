RACINE — Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St., will host the annual EcoFest Racine, a community event to share and celebrate sustainable practices, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, in the Lake Building.
The event will focus on providing activities and ways community members can be gentle on the environment at work and home. It features informational displays, 20-minute informational presentations and children’s activities.
Some of the highlights include presentations on topics such as composting, do-it-yourself home products and “greening” your home; hands-on children’s craft activities and environmental displays; “green” vendors; electronics recycling; and an eco-focused art exhibit from the Vital Art Project.
For the electronics recycling, Gateway’s Information Technology program students have partnered with an area professional electronics business to accept all electronic devices for recycling. That includes such as items as desk and laptop computers, monitors (2005 and newer), cell phones and personal electronics, to name a few. All items are free to recycle. Drive-up drop off will be located on the east side of the campus in front of the Technical Building.
There is no admission fee and each family attending will receive a free gift.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.