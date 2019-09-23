{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A "Fall 2019 Members Exhibition" will be shown through Oct. 31 at Gallery on 16th, 1405 16th St.

The exhibit shares the diverse talent of the 17 artists who call 16th Street Studios in the historic Racine Business Center their creative home.

Exhibiting artists include Sarah Andersen, Jerry Belland, Rebecca Bissi, Susan E. Boehm, Karen B. Broman, Susan Chiodo, Trace Chiodo, Mary Dorais, Juli Janovicz, Michael Litewski, Emily Montgomery, Crystal Neubauer, Lyle Peters, Robert Schnack, Dan Simoneau, Susan M. Sorenson and Jeannette White.

Gallery on 16th hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday or by appointment; call 262-994-8780.

