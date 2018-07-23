Subscribe for 17¢ / day

WATERFORD — The first Waterford Police Department Gala will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at Cotton Exchange, 345 Hickory Hollow Road.

The evening will feature a two-meat buffet or vegetarian option, live music, entertainment by ComedySportz, and live and silent auctions. A cash bar will be available.

Tickets cost $50 and must be purchased in advance at Waterford Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St., or call 262-254-8374.

Proceeds will go to the Waterford Police Department to fund the Police Reserve Unit whose members assist the department at events, with crowd control and at special activities.

