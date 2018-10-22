RACINE — Faith Hope & Love, an organization dedicated to helping children in crisis throughout southeastern Wisconsin, will hold its annual black-tie fundraising event, “Autumn Silhouette Gala,” as a masquerade ball from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Festival Hall, 5 fifth St.
The evening will include an announcement from the founders of Faith Hope & Love, a seated catered dinner, live aerial artists, jazz music by the Kal Bergendahl Project, an art gallery and silent auction.
The keynote speaker will be Dr. John DeGarmo, a leading international foster care expert, consultant and author. For more, go to www.drjohndegarmofostercare.com.
Attire is black-tie and masks are encouraged.
Early bird tickets by Oct. 25 cost $50 or $450 for a table of 10. After the early bird option, tickets cost $75 per person or $675 for a table of 10. Tickets must be purchased by Nov. 1. For tickets, go to www.fhlforkids.org.
Proceeds will benefit Faith, Hope and Love and its mission.
