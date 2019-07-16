RACINE — Longshot Vinyl and Palm Tree Island will hold a free "funk-themed" event called Just for the Funk of It from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 19, at 324 Sixth St.
The event will consist of live art by Dee Hutch, food prepared by Chef Clare of Roberta's, limited Longshot Vinyl t-shirts designed by Lou Cabana and funk jams played by DJ Mikey Fast Life.
Just for the Funk of It is open to all ages and will serve beer, wine and tea to those 21 and older. Eighties movies will also be played throughout the night on the projector screen.
