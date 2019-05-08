RACINE — The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave., will host fundraising paint nights from 6 to 9 p.m. May 22, 24 and 30, and from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 31.
Attendees will receive up to three paint colors and geometric shape stencils to create any design on a blank 12-inch by 12-inch wooden square. One drink and snacks are included. A cash bar will be available.
After several hundred squares have been painted, each will be artistically combined to form Uptown’s largest mural which will be displayed along Washington Avenue.
Ticket cost $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Discounts will be given for students and groups of 20 or more. For tickets, go to eventbrite.com or order at The Branch at 1501 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Organized by What’s Up Racine, Visioning a Greater Racine and The Branch at 1501, proceeds will benefit the Uptown beautification and revitalization as well as the Art for Uptown movement.
