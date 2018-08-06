MOUNT PLEASANT — A fundraiser for Oonagh Dwyer, a 49-year-old former Racine resident who is in need of a kidney transplant, will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave.

Live music will be provided by the Hammered Brass Band. A raffle and silent auction will also be held.

The $20 admission fee includes pizza and soda.

Dwyer, daughter of Dr. Sean and Geraldine Dwyer of Racine, was diagnosed with stage 5 chronic kidney disease. She is living in Denver, Colo. A Go Fund Me account has been established for Dwyer for donations. Go to www.gofundme.com/oonagh-needs-a-new-kidney.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments