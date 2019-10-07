{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GENEVA — “Stand with the Ram Fam,” a fundraiser for the Ramczyk family of Burlington, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at  Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St.

The $10 fee will include an all-you-can-eat pig roast buffet. There will also be a silent auction and raffle drawings with items donated by local businesses.

Since March, the family of Michael and Erin Ramczyk of Burlington have faced a sudden job loss, a cancer diagnosis and a premature birth of a baby boy.

A GoFundMe page also has been set up for the family at gofundme.com/f/stand-with-the-ram-fam.

