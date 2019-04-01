Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — April in Paris: Wine and Song Pairings, a fundraiser for the Belle Ensemble, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Uncorkt, 240 Main St.

The evening for ages 21 and older will include artful pairing of French wine and song. Belle Ensemble vocalists Ami Bouterse, Melissa Cardamone, Erin Sura, Michael Mueller and Nick Barootian will sing beloved popular and art songs from the French repertoire. Refreshments and samplings of French wines will match the mood of the music.

Tickets cost $25. For tickets, visit Uncorkt or go to the Belle Ensemble website, www.belleensemble.org.

