CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, will host the first Full Moon Paddle of the year at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 17.

Participants will experience the peace of nature at sunset as they float on the darkening river. They will then gather around a campfire for a s’mores bar and hear live acoustic music by Meaghan Owens under the full moon. Owens performs contemporary and classic styles of roots music. Paddlers may bring their own beverage.

Costs are $30 or $25 for members. Non-paddling guests may attend the campfire for $10. Reservations are required by calling 262-639-1515 or send email to  info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.

Additional Full Moon Paddles are scheduled for July 16, Aug. 15 and Sept. 13.

Canoes and kayaks are also available for rent from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to www.RiverBendRacine.org.

