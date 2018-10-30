Try 1 month for 99¢
RACINE — Freshwater Bluegrass Band will perform for the 26th annual Live Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 College Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Freshwater is a contemporary bluegrass and Americana music ensemble. Band members are Dennis Waltman on resophonic guitar (dobro), Melissa Baccash on guitar and fiddle, Clark Speck on bass and claw-hammer banjo, Don Damaschke on mandolin and Bill Garvey on guitar. Each member sings and contributes to the rich duets and tight trios that have delighted audiences for nearly eight years.

Refreshments will be sold before the show and during intermission.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students at the door.

Proceeds will go to the OBUUC Chalice Lighters Fund for those in need.

