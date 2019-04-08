Three performances of the FreshINK staged reading titled “Moments,” written and directed by University of Wisconsin-Parkside alumni, will take place Friday and Saturday, April 19-20.
Some fleeting, others infinite, this evening of one-act plays explores the space and time existing between people who are merely doorways — or sometimes lifetimes — apart.
The first reading is titled “Clouds 8 & 10” by Anne Walaszek, a graduate of the class of 2012. It is opening night and six freshman theater students are backstage preparing for the quickest quick change of their lives. The memory play reflects and refracts the formation of friendship, identity — and one show-stopping dress — in the moments that transpire when one young woman looks within to see what’s passed and welcome what’s to come.
“All to Ourselves” was written by Karl Gfall, a class of 2011 graduate. What is “happily ever after” really like? Is it the manifestation of a beautiful ideal — or just an existential hell in which playwrights and audiences alike have trapped famous couples from the greatest love stories ever told? "All to Ourselves" is a meta-dramatic exploration of the moments that follow just after the curtain drops and the lights come up.
Michael P. Dalberg, a 2012 graduate, wrote “Taking the Stairs.” From inside your apartment, you can believe you're completely and entirely alone — and better off for it. That is, until you walk back into the stairwell. Caught within the confines of this somewhat unconventional locale, the play asks a person to consider what it means to live together and discover a bit of themselves in the neighbors that are just beyond our walls.
The dates and show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 19-20, in Studio A at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Somers, and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., Kenosha. There is no admission fee.
