SOMERS — Emerging artists from the nation’s music schools are in residence for the Fresh Inc. Festival June 2-16 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
The festival will culminate in the performance of 23 world premieres across three concerts June 14-16.
Now in its eighth year, the festival helps performers, composers and pre-formed ensembles to envision and launch their own authentic careers in music.
Over the course of the two-week festival, participants attend workshops led by members of Fifth House Ensemble and internationally-acclaimed professionals of the music business.
With concerts of new works spanning from June 5-16, Fresh Inc. provides opportunities for audiences to enjoy freshly-minted music, and meet festival participants. Performances will cover repertoire both canonic and newly inked. Free concerts in Racine and Kenosha are:
- Salon Night at HobNob, 277 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5.
- Fresh Inc. Festival at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., 7 p.m. Friday, June 7.
- Fresh Inc. Festival at Library Terrace Assisted Living, 7905 36th Ave., Kenosha, 2 p.m. Monday, June 10.
- Fresh Inc. Festival at Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., Racine, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11.
- Fresh Inc. Festival at Kenosha Public Library, 7979 38th Ave., Kenosha, 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12.
- Fresh Inc. Festival at Golden Rondelle Theater, 1525 Howe St., 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 14.
- Fresh Inc Festival at UW-Parkside Bedford Hall, 900 Wood Road, Somers, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16.
For more information, go to www.fifth-house.com or www.freshincfestival.com.
